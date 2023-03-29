Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZT) Short Interest Update

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the February 28th total of 12,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,951,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $617,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,142,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,424,000 after acquiring an additional 81,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZT opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94.

About Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on targeting companies that serve segments in the clean energy ecosystem, including renewable power generation, energy storage, the distributed electrical grid, zero-emission transportation, zero/low-carbon industrial applications, and renewable financing.

