ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Short Interest Up 128.1% in March

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMVGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 128.1% from the February 28th total of 806,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 827,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ZimVie from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of ZimVie stock opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05. ZimVie has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $28.94. The stock has a market cap of $173.45 million and a PE ratio of -2.71.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMVGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). ZimVie had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $229.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that ZimVie will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sally Crawford purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,711.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sally Crawford purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,711.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vafa Jamali purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $111,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 137,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,983.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $410,600.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ZimVie by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 660,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after buying an additional 66,724 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in ZimVie in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in ZimVie by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in ZimVie by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ZimVie by 425.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 30,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

