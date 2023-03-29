Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Short Interest Up 70.0% in March

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,300 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the February 28th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Yatra Online Stock Performance

NASDAQ YTRA opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Yatra Online has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $117.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Trading of Yatra Online

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YTRA. Mak Capital One LLC boosted its position in Yatra Online by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 12,115,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,261,000 after buying an additional 680,966 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yatra Online by 23.3% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 97,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 18,446 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 117.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 30,123.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 2.3% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,188,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

