Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Corwin expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.45) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.96) EPS.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136,885.59% and a negative return on equity of 43.44%. Allogene Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALLO. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $4.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.81. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $17.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

