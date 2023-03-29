Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Increased by KeyCorp

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Tower in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.27. The consensus estimate for American Tower’s current full-year earnings is $9.24 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Tower’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.25.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $192.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $89.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.69 and a 200 day moving average of $212.24. American Tower has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in American Tower by 1.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in American Tower by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also

