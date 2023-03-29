William Blair Comments on Aspira Women’s Health Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AWH)

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aspira Women’s Health in a research report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Aspira Women’s Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AWH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Aspira Women’s Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,723,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 107,984 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 15.2% in the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 235,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
