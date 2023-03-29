William Blair Comments on Aspira Women’s Health Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AWH)

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aspira Women’s Health in a research report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Aspira Women’s Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AWH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Aspira Women’s Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Up 2.0 %

Institutional Trading of Aspira Women’s Health

AWH stock opened at $0.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43. The company has a market cap of $46.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.96. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,723,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 107,984 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 15.2% in the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 235,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.