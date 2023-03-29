Stifel Firstegy Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.44. Stifel Firstegy has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.88 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CNQ. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.91.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $53.75 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.29. The company has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,540,000 after purchasing an additional 214,665 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.