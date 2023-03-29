Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.61) Per Share

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Minter forecasts that the company will earn ($1.61) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.54) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.69) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.64) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.57) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($5.53) EPS.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 474.54%. Beam Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BEAM. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $30.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.70. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $73.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 623.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $49,766.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,469.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,107 shares of company stock worth $2,846,747. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.