KeyCorp Weighs in on Consolidated Edison, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Edison’s current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.92.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $94.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ED. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.