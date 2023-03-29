Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Hammerhead Energy Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HHRS)

Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hammerhead Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif expects that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Hammerhead Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Shares of HHRS opened at $7.85 on Monday. Hammerhead Energy has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $39.30.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is based in Menlo Park, California.

