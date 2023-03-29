Wedbush Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.50). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inozyme Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.80) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

INZY has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ INZY opened at $4.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.93 and a current ratio of 8.93. The company has a market cap of $191.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19. Inozyme Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INZY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 76.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

