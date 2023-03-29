Analysts Offer Predictions for BioLineRx Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of BioLineRx in a research note issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for BioLineRx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BioLineRx’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on BLRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ BLRX opened at $0.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $52.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74. BioLineRx has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.98.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in BioLineRx by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 189,678 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 71,134 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,587,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,838,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its pipeline includes Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is used for stem-cell mobilization, solid tumors, and acute myeloid lukemia; and AGI-134, which is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

