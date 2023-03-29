Brokers Issue Forecasts for Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Crescent Point Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

CPG stock opened at $6.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $10.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,350,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739,152 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,772,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,323 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2,053.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,728,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,837,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,549,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,940 shares during the last quarter. 32.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

