Brokers Offer Predictions for FirstEnergy Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FE. Guggenheim raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of FE stock opened at $38.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.43.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,132,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,732,628,000 after buying an additional 1,292,960 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,698,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,146,000 after buying an additional 5,820,540 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,608,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,530,000 after buying an additional 2,807,818 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,226,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,974,000 after buying an additional 173,881 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

