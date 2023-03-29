Equities Analysts Set Expectations for InflaRx’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IFRX)

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of InflaRx in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for InflaRx’s current full-year earnings is ($1.18) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for InflaRx’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ IFRX opened at $1.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. The company has a market cap of $84.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.88. InflaRx has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $3.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 7,966.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a and its receptor C5aR. Its primary product candidate is Vilobelimab. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo, and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

