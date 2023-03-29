Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Issued By Wedbush

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.70) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($2.60). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Karuna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($11.49) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.72) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($11.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($11.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.94) EPS.

KRTX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $323.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.44.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

KRTX opened at $180.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.31 and its 200 day moving average is $207.18. Karuna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $92.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.25.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter. Karuna Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.52, for a total transaction of $987,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.52, for a total value of $987,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Healy sold 6,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $1,204,797.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,227 shares of company stock worth $4,141,825. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Karuna Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,672,000 after purchasing an additional 448,871 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,363,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,389,000 after acquiring an additional 147,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,825,000 after acquiring an additional 371,050 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,317,000 after acquiring an additional 229,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,349,000 after acquiring an additional 161,930 shares in the last quarter.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

