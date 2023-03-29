Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Quaker Chemical Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note issued on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Quaker Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $6.67 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KWR. StockNews.com began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Quaker Chemical from $206.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $191.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.21. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.71 and a beta of 1.42. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $129.06 and a 12 month high of $216.45.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $484.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.01 million. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is -195.51%.

Institutional Trading of Quaker Chemical

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 285,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the third quarter worth $205,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 19.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 421,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,910,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Houghton engages in the business of developing, producing, and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Further Reading

