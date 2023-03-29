Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Decreased by Analyst

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Chattopadhyay now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ current full-year earnings is $8.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.3 %

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MAA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $178.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.38.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $143.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.51 and a 200 day moving average of $157.84. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $138.68 and a 12-month high of $217.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 102.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $135,849.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,830.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $135,849.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,830.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $150,003.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,141 shares in the company, valued at $44,176,642.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,462 shares of company stock worth $379,401. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading

