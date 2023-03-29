Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Morgan Stanley’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, March 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $7.10 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cfra upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.99.

Shares of MS opened at $84.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $142.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.84. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 167,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,273,000 after purchasing an additional 14,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.