OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OppFi in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 24th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for OppFi’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for OppFi’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get OppFi alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on OppFi from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on OppFi from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th.

OppFi Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of OppFi

OPFI opened at $1.97 on Monday. OppFi has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $215.87 million, a P/E ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPFI. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,300,000,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in OppFi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $653,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in OppFi by 204.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 91,265 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in OppFi by 371.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 85,276 shares during the period. 3.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OppFi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.