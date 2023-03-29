Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Poseida Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Corwin expects that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Poseida Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.52) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Poseida Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

PSTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Poseida Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Poseida Therapeutics Stock Down 5.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Poseida Therapeutics stock opened at $3.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $275.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Poseida Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $8.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Poseida Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

Featured Stories

