Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives $30.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REYN shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REYN. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,827,000 after buying an additional 39,307 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 784.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 9,057 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 108,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Down 0.4 %

REYN opened at $27.32 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

