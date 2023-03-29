Analysts Set Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Price Target at $8.50

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LICY shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Li-Cycle from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Li-Cycle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Price Performance

LICY stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63. The stock has a market cap of $845.44 million, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.19. Li-Cycle has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 12.92 and a quick ratio of 12.78.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Li-Cycle will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

