Brokerages Set Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Target Price at $32.50

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 44.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,532,346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384,763 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 46.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483,566 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 20,951.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,359,628 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $117,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 1,650.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,862,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $192,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.83. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.66.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.47 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 407.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1127.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

See Also

