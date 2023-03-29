Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives $3.65 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.65.

CDE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Insider Transactions at Coeur Mining

In other Coeur Mining news, Director Randy Gress purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,274.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Trading Up 7.8 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 99,607.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,843,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,033,000 after acquiring an additional 170,671,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,684,000 after buying an additional 10,035,506 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,013,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,050,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,130,000 after buying an additional 1,191,573 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,870,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,476,000 after acquiring an additional 958,963 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.52. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through the following segments: Palmarejo. Rochester, Kensington, and Wharf. The Palmarejo segment includes a gold-silver complex. The Rochester segment operates an open pit heap leach silver-gold mine located in northwestern Nevada.

See Also

