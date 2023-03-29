Brokerages Set NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) PT at $50.92

Shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NNGRY shares. HSBC downgraded NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from €47.00 ($50.54) to €46.00 ($49.46) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NN Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NN Group Stock Performance

Shares of NN Group stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. NN Group has a 12 month low of $17.13 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.73.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products. The Netherlands Non-Life segment covers non-life insurance products such as disability and accident, fire, motor, and transport.

