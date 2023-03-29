Analysts Set Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Price Target at $4.58

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.58.

LVLU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $5.00 to $4.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

LVLU stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of -0.02. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $21.29.

In other Lulu’s Fashion Lounge news, Director Michael J. Mardy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,600.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 162.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 906.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

