Brokerages Set Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Price Target at $36.00

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on YELP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yelp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 12,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $367,506.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 226,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,805.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,374,736.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 12,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $367,506.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 226,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 391,726 shares of company stock worth $11,430,966. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yelp

Yelp Trading Down 1.7 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the third quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Yelp by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Yelp by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.30 and a beta of 1.45. Yelp has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $39.26.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.34 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yelp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yelp, Inc engages in the business of operating a community-driven platform that connects people with great local businesses. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

