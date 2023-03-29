Analysts Set Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Target Price at $18.25

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

EXFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Expensify in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of EXFY stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. Expensify has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66. The firm has a market cap of $521.66 million, a PE ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $43.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.35 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 29.18% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Expensify will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,412,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,251,384.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,412,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,251,384.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,792 shares in the company, valued at $862,117.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $1,063,900. 21.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Expensify by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Expensify by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

