Brokerages Set Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Target Price at $43.65

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MBLY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mobileye Global from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBLY opened at $39.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.41. Mobileye Global has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $48.11.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.30 million. Mobileye Global’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

