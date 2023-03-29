Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Receives $11.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.70.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMCR. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.81. Amcor has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 28.65%. Analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 68.06%.

Institutional Trading of Amcor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,483,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,842,000 after buying an additional 430,241 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Amcor by 9.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amcor during the second quarter worth approximately $516,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,677,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,280,000 after buying an additional 279,616 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,689,000. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.