Analysts Set Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Target Price at $21.10

Shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.88.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KLPEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Klépierre from €19.00 ($20.43) to €23.00 ($24.73) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Klépierre from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Klépierre Price Performance

Shares of KLPEF stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. Klépierre has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.51.

Klépierre Company Profile

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Italy, Scandinavia, Iberia, Netherlands and Germany, Central Europe, and Other Countries. The France segment includes Belgium and other retail properties.

