Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Receives C$13.03 Consensus PT from Analysts

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.03.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APR.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of TSE:APR.UN opened at C$11.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$473.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.91. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12-month low of C$11.11 and a 12-month high of C$14.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.71.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Dividend Announcement

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

