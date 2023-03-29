Analysts Set Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target at $48.57

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.57.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AQUA. Robert W. Baird cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Evoqua Water Technologies

In related news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 6,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $326,972.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,394,500.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 370,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 97.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 15,477 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 66,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 46,258 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 204,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $47.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 79.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.80. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $435.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.94 million. On average, research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

(Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.