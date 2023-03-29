Analysts Set Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target at $48.57

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.57.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AQUA. Robert W. Baird cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.
Insider Buying and Selling at Evoqua Water Technologies
In related news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 6,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $326,972.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,394,500.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evoqua Water Technologies
Evoqua Water Technologies Price Performance
NYSE:AQUA opened at $47.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 79.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.80. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $435.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.94 million. On average, research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Evoqua Water Technologies
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.