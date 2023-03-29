Analysts Set Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) PT at $14.79

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.79.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $150,135.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,279.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $150,135.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,279.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $150,268.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,897.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,974 shares of company stock valued at $468,653. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $23,772,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 589.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,819,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,765 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 78.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,078,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,502,000 after acquiring an additional 911,940 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,471,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after purchasing an additional 738,206 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,826,000 after purchasing an additional 598,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

VIAV opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $284.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.48 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.