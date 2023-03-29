Analysts Set Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Price Target at $45.10

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.10.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.78% and a negative net margin of 7,329.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Barrett Katz sold 24,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $924,780.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Viridian Therapeutics news, insider Barrett Katz sold 24,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $924,780.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 29,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $871,256.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,191 shares of company stock worth $5,705,947 in the last ninety days. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $128,000.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

