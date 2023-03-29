Neogen (NEOG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect Neogen to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.23. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.88 million. On average, analysts expect Neogen to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average is $16.36. Neogen has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Neogen from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

In other news, COO Douglas Edward Jones purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $44,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 11,860 shares in the company, valued at $212,412.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 11.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,026,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,739,000 after buying an additional 102,067 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 12.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the second quarter worth about $279,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 534.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after buying an additional 372,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

