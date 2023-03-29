FaZe (FAZE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FaZe Trading Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ:FAZE opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. FaZe has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $24.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $3.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FaZe

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAZE. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in FaZe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in FaZe by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 425,510 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in FaZe during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in FaZe during the third quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in FaZe during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,225,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FaZe Company Profile

FaZe Holdings Inc operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 500 million fans across social platforms. It delivers various entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights, and live streams of competitive gaming tournaments.

