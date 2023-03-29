Pioneer Power Solutions (PPSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Performance

Pioneer Power Solutions stock opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.21. Pioneer Power Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Power Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc designs and manufactures electrical equipment. The firm also engages in integration, refurbishment, service and distribution of electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment and mobile EV charging solutions for applications in the utility, industrial and commercial markets.

