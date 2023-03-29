William Blair Weighs in on Sera Prognostics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SERA)

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2023

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERAGet Rating) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Sera Prognostics in a report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now expects that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.41). The consensus estimate for Sera Prognostics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.55) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sera Prognostics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.48) EPS.

Sera Prognostics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SERA opened at $3.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market cap of $119.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.27. Sera Prognostics has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sera Prognostics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sera Prognostics by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sera Prognostics during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sera Prognostics during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sera Prognostics by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new position in Sera Prognostics during the third quarter valued at $26,000. 31.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA)

Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.