Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Corwin forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.31) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.84) EPS.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RCKT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.58.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $15.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.53. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $232,417.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,885 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,028.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $67,796.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,802,046.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $232,417.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,028.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector and adeno-associated viral vector gene therapy platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.