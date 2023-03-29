urban-gro (UGRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

urban-gro Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of UGRO opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 3.49. urban-gro has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $12.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGRO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of urban-gro in the 1st quarter worth about $1,110,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of urban-gro in the 1st quarter worth about $440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of urban-gro by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 337,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 22,506 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of urban-gro in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of urban-gro in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 27.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

urban-gro Company Profile

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

