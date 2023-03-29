Boyd Group Services Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boyd Group Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.74 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$227.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Laurentian set a C$264.00 target price on Boyd Group Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. CIBC dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$244.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$238.55.

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$211.11 on Monday. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$117.48 and a 1 year high of C$222.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$211.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$204.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 102.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.30, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

