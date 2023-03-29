Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Retail Opportunity Investments’ current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ROIC. StockNews.com upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $13.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.15 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $148,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,557 shares in the company, valued at $765,575.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.35%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.