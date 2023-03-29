Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Issued By HC Wainwright

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SQZ Biotechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.81) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SQZ. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

NYSE SQZ opened at $0.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 11.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,016 shares in the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

