Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Issued By HC Wainwright

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SQZ Biotechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.81) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on SQZ. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 11.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,016 shares in the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.
