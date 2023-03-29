Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif anticipates that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.
Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.
