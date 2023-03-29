Raymond James Weighs in on First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

FM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.60.

Shares of FM opened at C$29.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.40. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$18.67 and a one year high of C$45.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$28.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.79.

In other news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$35,867.00. In other news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$35,867.00. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$352,125.00. 19.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

