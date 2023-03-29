Parex Resources Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Parex Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Parex Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.97 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Parex Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

PXT has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$28.00 price target on Parex Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays set a C$29.00 price objective on Parex Resources and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Parex Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Parex Resources

TSE PXT opened at C$24.83 on Monday. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of C$17.81 and a 52 week high of C$30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.31. The firm has a market cap of C$2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.79.

In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 17,250 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.55, for a total value of C$354,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,380,779.10. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parex Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.19%.

About Parex Resources

(Get Rating)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.