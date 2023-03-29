Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for 2seventy bio, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:TSVT)

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 2seventy bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.10). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for 2seventy bio’s current full-year earnings is ($4.65) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 2seventy bio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.35) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.95) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.46) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TSVT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 2seventy bio from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on 2seventy bio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on 2seventy bio from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

2seventy bio Stock Down 2.5 %

Insider Transactions at 2seventy bio

NASDAQ:TSVT opened at $9.21 on Monday. 2seventy bio has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.99. The company has a market cap of $462.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 2,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $30,773.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 543,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,251.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $33,283.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,098.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 2,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $30,773.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 543,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,251.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,144 shares of company stock worth $211,502 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2seventy bio

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $8,237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $1,493,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.