Oppenheimer Comments on Tyra Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Tyra Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.35). The consensus estimate for Tyra Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.59) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.61) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Tyra Biosciences

Shares of NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $15.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $676.92 million, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.15. Tyra Biosciences has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $16.00.

In related news, CEO Todd Harris sold 4,043 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $64,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,701,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,220,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tyra Biosciences news, major shareholder Mva Investors, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $2,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,044.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Harris sold 4,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $64,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,701,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,220,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,792,672 over the last ninety days. 19.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 47.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 73,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 55.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 72,670 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 1,020.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 58,401 shares during the period. TCG Crossover Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 5.5% during the third quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 945,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after buying an additional 49,289 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 8.6% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 289,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 23,011 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

